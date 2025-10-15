Netflix teases first glimpse at Whisky Peak from ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

Netflix Tuesday offered a first look at the Straw Hats arriving in Whisky Peak, the first island they visit after setting sail on the Grand Line, in the upcoming second season of One Piece live-action series.

“Welcome to the town of celebration, Whisky Peak,” reads the caption of the poster shared by the official Instagram page of the series.

In Eiichiro Oda's manga and the One Piece anime, Whisky Peak marks an important stop for Luffy and his pirate crew at the beginning of their journey on the Grand Line. The town appears to be very welcoming in the beginning, letting the Straw Hats dine and enjoy their time.

However, at night, they get attacked by multiple operatives from the Baroque Works criminal syndicate.

Joe Maganiello is set to play the group's leader, Crocodile, in the upcoming instalment. Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin, Crocodile’s partner and eventual ally of the Straw Hats, will be played by Lera Abova.

The poster showcases the colourful little town of Whisky Peak, with Luffy (Inaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero) walking the streets.

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has a new subhead, Into the Grand Line. The teaser, dropped by the makers last month, shows the Straw Hat pirates venturing into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves, Paradise and New World.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2, slated to premiere next year, will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.