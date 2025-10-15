Grammy-winning neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo dies at 51 after long battle with cancer

Grammy-winning R&B singer D’Angelo passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, his family said in a statement to the US media.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” the statement said.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world,” it further said.

The singer, born Michael Eugene Archer, shot to fame in 1995 with his debut album Brown Sugar, which combined classic R&B melodies with hip-hop. His next album, Voodoo, cemented his status as one of the fathers of neo-soul music.

Despite his immense success, he did not release a follow-up to Voodoo till 2014, when he dropped his third and last album Black Messiah.

D’Angelo has four Grammys to his name, including best R&B album for Voodoo in 2001 and for Black Messiah in 2016. He also clinched a Grammy for best R&B song in 2016 for Really Love and best R&B vocal performance for Untitled (How Does It Feel).

The singer also became a global sex symbol of the early 2000s after he appeared seemingly naked against a black background in the music video of the track Untitled (How Does It Feel).

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo developed a passion for music early on, playing piano in church from the age of three alongside his father. He performed in several local groups before signing with EMI at 19 in 1993.

A year later, he co-wrote and co-produced the R&B supergroup Black Men United’s hit U Will Know, featuring artists like Usher and Boyz II Men. Although his debut album Brown Sugar achieved gradual success, D’Angelo later faced severe writer’s block and pressure, leading to his extended hiatuses from the music scene.

In the gaming community, D’Angelo is widely recognised for his haunting performance of Unshaken in the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption 2. The track, produced by Daniel Lanois and co-written with D’Angelo and Rocco DeLuca, became one of the game’s most memorable musical moments.

D’Angelo was invited to perform the song after the creators noticed his enthusiasm during playtesting. A longtime fan of the original Red Dead Redemption, he poured his admiration for the series into the soulful, meditative vocals that perfectly captured the game’s themes of resilience and redemption.

Rockstar Games, the game publisher behind RDR2, shared a heartfelt tribute to the singer. “Rest In Peace D’Angelo, a true titan of soul. We are eternally grateful for his track 'Unshaken' which will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2,” they wrote.

D’Angelo is survived by his three children. His eldest son’s mother, soul singer Angie Stone, passed away earlier this year at the age of 63 following a car accident.