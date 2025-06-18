‘Detective Sherdil’ to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3: New shows, films hitting OTT

A variety of films and shows — including a much-awaited instalment of a fan-favourite comedy chat show — are set to hit OTT platforms this week. Here’s everything you need to know about the new titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and ZEE5 in the next few days.

The Buccaneers Season 2

Streaming from: June 18

Streaming on: Apple TV+

1 8 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

A period drama inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel set in 1870s London, The Buccaneers follows five rich American women working their way through British high society. Season 2 sees Nan (Kristine Froseth) stepping into her role as Duchess while grappling with family secrets and romantic turmoil. Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) escapes an abusive marriage, Honoria (Mia Threapleton) and Mabel’s (Josie Totah) love faces societal judgment, and newcomer Nell (Leighton Meester) shakes things up.

We Were Liars

Streaming from: June 18

Streaming on: Prime Video

2 8 Prime Video

E. Lockhart’s best-selling young adult novel comes to life in this psychological thriller. Emily Alyn Lind plays Cadence, a privileged teen piecing together lost memories from a summer that ended in trauma on her family’s private island. As secrets unravel among her close-knit group dubbed ‘The Liars’, the polished facade of the Sinclair dynasty begins to crack, revealing a chilling truth beneath the sandcastles and smiles.

The Waterfront

Streaming from: June 19

Streaming on: Netflix

3 8 Netflix

Dawson Creek and The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson is back with The Waterfront, a family saga set in North Carolina. The once-powerful Buckley family's grip on the fishing and restaurant industries is slipping as patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) recovers from heart attacks. His wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) struggle to salvage their legacy, while daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist), a recovering addict fighting to regain custody of her son, gets pulled into a risky relationship that could unravel the family's future.

Detective Sherdil

Streaming from: June 20

Streaming on: ZEE5

4 8 IMDb

Set in Budapest, Detective Sherdil is a mystery-comedy film directed by Ravi Chhabriya, featuring Diljit Dosanjh as an eccentric sleuth who investigates the murder of businessman Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani). What appears to be a hate crime spirals into a web of secrets, scams, and grudges. Teaming up with Natasha (Diana Penty), Sherdil investigates a lineup of quirky suspects, including Bodhi Mama (Chunky Panday) and Shanti (Banita Sandhu), to uncover the truth.

Found Season 2

Streaming from: June 20

Streaming on: JioHotstar

5 8 IMDb

Found is a procedural drama created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll that follows crisis manager Gabi Mosely, who helps find missing people overlooked by authorities. Starring Shanola Hampton as Mosely, the show’s second season ups the stakes as secrets from Mosely’s past begin to surface, endangering her team and exposing the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Olympo

Streaming from: June 20

Streaming on: Netflix

6 8 IMDb

Olympo is a Spanish drama set in the Pirineos High Performance Center, where elite young athletes push their limits for a shot at Olympic glory. The story follows Amaia (Clara Galle), a driven synchronised swimmer who has a strained relationship with her boyfriend Cristian (Nuno Gallego). Track star Zoe (Nira Oshaia) battles a troubled past, while Cristian's friend Roque (Agustín Della Corte), a standout rugby player, becomes the focus of attention, both for his talent and his sexuality.

KPop Demon Hunters

Streaming from: June 20

Streaming on: Netflix

7 8 Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is an animated musical action-comedy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) of the K-pop girl group Huntrix, who moonlight as demon hunters protecting their fans. Their latest threat? The Saja Boys, a rival boy band hiding a dark secret.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Streaming from: June 21

Streaming on: Netflix

8 8 Netflix

Kapil Sharma is back, and this time he’s bringing both Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu to the couch. Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises nostalgia, funny gags and celebrity interviews. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur are returning to the comedy show.