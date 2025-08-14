‘Created a monster and will miss him’: ‘The Boys’ actor Anthony Starr bids goodbye to Homelander

To commemorate the final shoot for the Amazon Prime series, “The Boys” actor Anthony Starr, who plays Homelander in the series, wrote a bittersweet goodbye note.

Based on a comic book series, “The Boys” premiered in 2019 and the shoot for its five season-run culminated recently.

Created by Eric Kripke, the show is noted for its satirical exploration of superheroes, and has amassed a global following over the years. Starr's character is the leader of the superhero team in the show, “The Seven”. Homelander is portrayed as egotistic and power-hungry.

Starr admitted the departure has been surreal, writing, “been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show.” The actor also recounted the multiple roadblocks between seasons.

“This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too,” Starr quipped.

Starr also recounted his character, and his fondness for the show.

“I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day... Only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme.” He wrote The star further asserted the uniqueness of the show, writing “There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.” Starr thanked the show's cast and crew. He called Kripke, the “co-parent” to his Homelander character.

“We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you.” “At the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is- thank you. The incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing (and made the great choice in casting me) and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show,” The actor added.

An emotional Starr also thanked the show’s fan base.

“And finally- massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you ...and deepest respect for your taste.” The fifth season of “The Boys” has no set premiere date, although it may be released in 2026, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

A spin-off show in the same universe, “Gen V”, which premiered in 2023, will return with a second season this September.





