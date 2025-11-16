That's straight-up harassment’: Akon’s Bengaluru show draws flak after fans pull down his pants on stage

American singer Akon’s second India show, held in Bengaluru on 14 November, has sparked online criticism after a video surfaced showing fans pulling down the artist’s pants mid-performance.

The singer, known for tracks such as Smack That and Lonely, arrived in the country earlier this month. He performed in Delhi on 9 November.

On Friday, Akon held his second show in Bengaluru, where he sang some of his biggest chartbusters, including Right Now (Na Na Na) and Lonely.

While singing Smack That, Akon headed towards the edge of the stage, flooded with fans. However, while he was singing, a few fans attempted to pull his trousers down, leaving the singer ‘visibly’ uncomfortable, as seen in the video.

The incident has set off widespread outrage on the internet, with many labelling the behaviour as “harassment” and calling it an embarrassment for the city.

“That's not just zero civic sense — that's straight-up harassment. Excitement is one thing, but yanking an artist's pants? Come on, Bengaluru, do better. Akon deserves respect on stage,” a fan wrote on X.

Another fan joined the chorus, saying, “Zero respect, zero boundaries, and zero sense. Bengaluru is supposed to have some of the most mature crowds, but moments like this make it look like nobody knows how to behave anymore.”

His final concert is scheduled for Sunday at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon.

Videos circulating online show Akon walking out of the airport, smiling at fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen in a grey tracksuit and sunglasses.

His wife, Tomeka Thiam, a businesswoman and record label executive, accompanied him.

Akon, who found a strong fan base in India with hits like Chammak Challo and Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, last performed in the country in 2007.

Akon’s India Tour 2025 is spearheaded by event company White Fox in collaboration with Percept Live.