‘Batashey Gungun’ teaser promises a raw, gripping dark romance starring Srijla Guha

Srijla Guha’s Pallabi plays an obsessive one-sided lover in the first-look teaser of Arijeet Toton Chakrabarty’s upcoming dark romance series Batashey Gungun, set to stream on Hoichoi from June 20.

The one-minute-22-second-long video offers a glimpse into a gripping world of obsessive love. Srijla appears as Pallabi, her intense gaze revealing a simmering mix of obsession and anger. Suhotra Mukhopadhyay portrays Arindam, weighed down by a sense of helplessness, while Manali Manisha Dey’s Mithila stands at the edge of an emotion she can’t yet articulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

As their paths cross, the three characters become entangled in a web of emotional tension—one that never quite unravels, only deepens.

Helmed by Aditi Roy, Batashey Gungun also stars Silajit Majumdar, Joydeep Mukherjee, and Moyna Mukherjee in key roles.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Can't wait to see this series... Super excited for Srijla.” Another fan shared their memories of the 2008 movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar song, the inspiration behind the show’s title.

Commenting on her character in the series, Srijla said “This character shook me. Pallabi is neither a villain nor a victim — she’s a woman haunted by what she wants and what she’s lost.”

Talking about what the role meant to him, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay shared, “Batashey Gungun is a very unusual love story — stripped of all comfort. It’s raw, complicated, and unsettling. Arindam is trying to do the right thing when everything around him is falling apart.”

Manali Manisha Dey, as Mithila, brings a sense of calm to the chaos — portraying a woman who intuitively senses danger before it fully emerges. Her strength is subtle yet steady, serving as an emotional anchor amid the unfolding turmoil.

Suhotra Mukhopadhyay was last seen in Joydeep Mukherjee’s The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika alongside Anirban Chakrabarti and Somak Ghosh. The film is currently running in theatres.