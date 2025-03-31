Taylor Swift vacationing with boyfriend Travis Kelce amid engagement rumours

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is reportedly on a getaway with boyfriend Travis Kelce amid engagement rumours.

According to the US media, the duo who jetted off to a vacation in Montana last week, are currently on a house hunt, sparking speculation that they are considering a future together.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship rumours have been on the grapevine since 2023. The couple publicly showcased their feelings for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

In January, social media platforms were abuzz with speculations about Taylor Swift's possible engagement to Travis Kelce, after the singer was allegedly spotted wearing a symbolic diamond infinity ring during a dinner in New York with her parents.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a friend of the couple told People Magazine.

About their vacation in Montana, a close friend of the couple said, “They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid. They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad—just friends having a great night out.”

Also, rumours are swirling that Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce is considering retirement from football following the team’s defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025 on February 9.

The Blank Space singer was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans during Super Bowl LIX, which she attended to cheer for her boyfriend.

During the game, the 35-year-old singer was seen sitting at the bleachers to support Kelce. However, when the jumbotron flashed her image on the screen, several Eagles supporters gave out a negative reaction.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift won several accolades including the award for ‘Favorite Surprise Guest’ for her collaboration with Travis Kelce at one of the Eras Tour concerts.