‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in official trailer

Days after legendary heavy metal musician Ozzy Osbourne passed away, DC Studios paid a homage to him in the trailer of the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, which debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

The two-minute-55-second-long trailer features Osbourne’s 1991 solo hit Road to Nowhere. The Black Sabbath singer passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

“Ozzy Osbourne in the trailer — that was really sad the other day [when he died], and it wasn’t until this morning I remembered we had him in the trailer and in this season,” Gunn said at the panel event. “The soundtrack this season is my favourite soundtrack I've ever done. It’s a lot more modern bands, a lot more songs from the past 10-15 years or so,” he added.

The trailer opens with Osbourne’s track as it offers a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming season. After the events of Superman earlier this month, Season 2 of the DC series will follow John Cena’s Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker exploring his Quantum Unfolding Chamber, the dimensional portal leading to parallel universes as he goes head-to-head against his doppelganger.

In the video, Peacemaker's uncertain relationship with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and his conflict with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) over killing his son Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad (2021) are also teased.

New additions to the cast include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux, a skilled martial artist and A.R.G.U.S. agent, and Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, another A.R.G.U.S. agent.

Set after the events of the film The Suicide Squad (2021), the first season of the series follows Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, recovering from his injuries and joining the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad "Project Butterfly" to find and destroy parasitic creatures that have taken over human bodies.

In the second season, the story will focus on the final confrontation of Peacemaker with the alien butterflies. Additionally, Peacemaker's struggle with his father's racist cult will force him to question whether he should be more of a superhero than an anti-hero.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 1. He directed five episodes, including the premiere. Gunn, along with Peter Safran and Matt Miller, serves as executive producer, while John Cena takes on the role of co-executive producer on the show.

Peacemaker Season 2 is slated to premiere on Max on August 21.