‘Couldn’t wait to explore the concept’: Director Pierre Perifel on ‘The Bad Guys 2’

DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit, is set to hit Indian theatres on August 1, with distribution by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Helmed once again by director Pierre Perifel, the sequel takes the ragtag gang of reformed criminals out of their comfort zone and drops them into an even bigger conundrum of life as law-abiding citizens. But, of course, nothing is ever that simple in their world.

“The idea of these lifelong criminals trying to follow society’s rules — like paying rent and driving the speed limit — was so funny to us, we couldn’t wait to explore that concept,” Perifel said in a press statement.

The film promises to go bigger and bolder, shifting gears from a city-based heist to a high-stakes, cross-continental adventure. Adding to the mix is the introduction of a new crew of rule-breakers, The Bad Girls, who are set to give our reformed heroes a run for their money.

Perifel, a DreamWorks veteran whose credits include Kung Fu Panda 2 and Rise of the Guardians, said that returning to these characters offered “irresistible creative possibilities”. “This cast has such great chemistry and putting them in this new situation gave us the chance to explore how they would evolve under these new societal pressures,” he added.

The Bad Guys 2 releases in cinemas across India on August 1.