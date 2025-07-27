Swat Kats return in comic form after 30 years, new series set to launch later this year

For the first time in over thirty years, the ’90s cult classic Swat Kats is making a comeback, not on screen, but in comic form. Titled as Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, the new comic series was announced by Roditeli Productions, along with original show creators Christian and Yvon Tremblay, just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

Premiering later this year, the series is the first major storytelling revival for the franchise since the original series ended in 1995. The first installment, called MegaKat City Has Fallen, teases the thrilling return to the dark and gritty, gadget-filled world that fans of the original series loved.

“We are thrilled to bring new stories to the Swat Kats universe. We’re also excited that such great collaborators are joining us for the first-ever Swat Kats comic series,” said the Tremblay brothers in a joint statement.

The creative team brings impressive talent. Writers Frank J. Barbiere (Avengers, Lobo) and Kevin Roditeli (Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle) are leading the story, while artist Jorge Corona, who recently won a Golden Issue Award for Transformers, is providing the artwork. Industry veteran Joseph Illidge is serving as editor.

The project “is a long overdue project,” said Roditeli, who previously co-led successful campaigns for The Exiled (with Wesley Snipes) and Zorro: Man of the Dead.

“Badass Kats, jets, cars, crazy weapons, explosions and over-the-top villains — This should have already been a fan-favourite comic franchise for years,” he added.

Aired in 1993 and created by Hanna-Barbera, Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron became a worldwide phenomenon for its exciting action and cutting-edge animation.

The comic campaign promises exclusive covers, bonus content, and more. Fans can sign up for updates on the official Kickstarter pre-launch page.