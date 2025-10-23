Fraudsters use AI to impersonate ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae, dupe fan of 500 million KRW

Fradusters duped a South Korean fan of Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae of 500 million KRW — roughly Rs 3 crore — by impersonating the actor with the use of artificial intelligence, as per media reports.

According to a report by The Korea Times, the scammers lured the fan by impersonating Lee Jung-jae on social media.

They first contacted the victim in a false setup of friendly fan interaction, using AI-generated photos, a fake ID, and fabricated images passed off as those clicked at show sets.

Eventually, they persuaded the fan, a woman, to send an initial amount of 6 million KRW for an in-person meeting with the actor. Over time, the scammers increased the amount and ultimately swindled the woman out of 500 million KRW, as per reports.

The police stated that they are looking into possible links between the suspects and a criminal organisation based in Cambodia.

Lee Jung-jae’s agency, Artist Company, issued a detailed statement, without mentioning the actor’s name, addressing the phishing scam and asking fans to stay alert.

“Recently, there have been media reports about a crime in which someone impersonated one of our agency’s actors to demand money and obtain financial gain. We would like to make it clear that neither our company nor any of our artists ever request money, bank transfers, sponsorships, or any kind of financial support under any circumstances. Therefore, if you receive such contact, please do not respond and exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming a victim of fraud,” the agency wrote on Instagram.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities to verify the details of the incident and will take strong action to ensure the safety of our artists and fans. Artist Company will continue to do its best to promote a safe and healthy fan culture,” the statement further reads.

Recently, the actor attended a special panel discussion at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where he met Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

After the global success of Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3, Lee Jung-jae is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama Nice to Not Meet You.