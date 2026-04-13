‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrests six persons

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested six persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from Jana Nayagan, legal counsel representing the makers said on Sunday.

Vijayan Subhramanium, who is representing KVN Productions, shared a legal note on X. He wrote, “The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrests come days after the production house issued a legal notice warning of action against those involved in piracy after portions of the film surfaced online.

The notice stated, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

“It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms,” it added.

The notice further warned that sharing or distributing leaked content across platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, websites or torrents would constitute a criminal offence.

“It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action, it stated.

“My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan, and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” the document said.

Following the leak, Tamil industry stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suirya and Sivakarthikeyan expressed their shock and called for stricter measures against piracy.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Billed as Vijay’s final film before his political entry, the political thriller was initially slated for release on January 9 but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification did not certify it on time.