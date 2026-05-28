Saqib Saleem’s upcoming thriller ‘Baby Do Die Do’ to release in July

Actor-producer Saqib Saleem’s upcoming production Baby Do Die Do is set to release in theatres on July 3, he announced on Thursday.

Sharing the first-look poster from the film on Instagram, Saleem wrote, “The next target is you. 03-07-2026 Directed by @nachiketsamant Produced by @saqibsaleem A Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Films A @cinepolisindia release.”

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The poster features a rain-soaked train doorway at night, with the film’s title, Baby Do Die Do, written in bold red across it.

It offers a sneak peek into the world of the titular character, Baby KarMarKar.

Reacting to the post, industry colleague and friend, actor Rajkummar Rao wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations Saleem Siblings. Doston ki film aa rahi hai. Looking forward.”

Other industry friends including Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Guneet Monga extended their best wishes in the comments section.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is produced under the banner Saleem Siblings in association with Pune 04 Pictures.

Talking about the film, Saleem said in a statement, “With Baby Do Die Do, we wanted to create a world that feels slick, unpredictable and deeply immersive. We're excited for audiences to step into this world with us.”

“The idea was to build a film that constantly keeps you guessing. From the very first glimpse, we wanted the mystery of Baby Do Die Do to draw audiences in and we hope they enjoy it,” Samant noted.

Further details about the cast and plot of the movie are kept under wraps.