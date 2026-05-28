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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

US and Iran reach deal but need Donald Trump's final approval, Axios reports

More details awaited.

Reuters Published 28.05.26, 08:39 PM
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. Reuters picture

The US and Iran have reached agreement on a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire for 60 days but President Donald Trump has yet to approve it, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The news was first reported by Axios.

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The Trump administration has several times said that a deal to still the fighting was close only to have Iran dispute or downplay the claims.

In recent days, Trump has come under pressure from Iran hawks in his own party, who have urged him not to make any agreement that fails to immediately address Iran's nuclear program.

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US and Iran reach deal but need Donald Trump's final approval, Axios reports

More details awaited.
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