Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, engaged to Justin Acee

Actor Tallulah Willis has announced her engagement to boyfriend and musician Justin Acee.

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her hand flaunting a glittering engagement ring, captioned it as: "Everyday" and tagged Acee.

While it is unclear when the couple first started dating, Tallulah was previously engaged to "Motion for Action" director Dillon Buss. They announced their engagement in 2021 and parted ways in 2023.

In March, Tallulah revealed she had been diagnosed with autism.

