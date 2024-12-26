MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, engaged to Justin Acee

Tallulah was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss

PTI Los Angeles Published 26.12.24, 11:14 AM
(left to right) Justin Acee and Tallulah Willis

(left to right) Justin Acee and Tallulah Willis Instagram/ Tallulah Willis

Actor Tallulah Willis has announced her engagement to boyfriend and musician Justin Acee.

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her hand flaunting a glittering engagement ring, captioned it as: "Everyday" and tagged Acee.

While it is unclear when the couple first started dating, Tallulah was previously engaged to "Motion for Action" director Dillon Buss. They announced their engagement in 2021 and parted ways in 2023.

In March, Tallulah revealed she had been diagnosed with autism.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

