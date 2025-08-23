Watch: Filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash flaunts ‘nepo baby’ T-shirt, refuses to be launched

Karan Johar's son Yash flaunted a T-shirt carrying the text “nepo baby” and refused to be launched in a video the filmmaker-producer shared Saturday. The post, according to many fans, was a clap back at trolls for accusing Johar of promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

In the video, a surprised Johar asks his son, “Oh my god, do you know what this T-shirt says, that you are nepo baby?” In response, Yash replies, “Yeah, but I don't want to be launched.” He then runs away while Johar laughs and asks, “What! Who is launching you anyway?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the video, the filmmaker wrote, “He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps.. T-shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops, she made me promise I won’t tell).”

Johar’s name has often been associated with the ‘nepotism debate’ in Bollywood on social media. This criticism became particularly intense after actress-politician Kangana Ranaut called Johar the flagbearer of nepotism in 2017.

Recently, the filmmaker hit back at a troll after he was criticised for praising Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. A social media troll called him “nanny of nepo kids” in the comments section of his appreciation post for the duo.

Karan Johar has two children, twins named Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, born in 2017 via surrogacy. He is a single parent, and his son Yash is named after his late father, while his daughter Roohi’s name is an anagram of his mother, Hiroo Johar.

The 53-year-old filmmaker recently confirmed that he will return to directing in 2026 and has promised to make a classic, old-fashioned Hindi film that resonates more with his audience.

On the work front, the filmmaker’s last project as a director was the 2023 romantic comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, won the National Award in 2024.

Johar’s upcoming production ventures include Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.