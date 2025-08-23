Saira Banu makes her X debut on 81st birthday: ‘I wish to be here with all of you’

Bollywood veteran Saira Banu made her debut on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, coinciding with her 81st birthday. The actress said she will use the platform to talk about life, relive memories, and remember Kumar.

“Hindustan ke 'KOHINOOR' Dilip Sahib ke liye 💞 Hamari zindagi ke andekhay aur ansunay kissey…” her bio on X says.

She is not following any account at the time of filing this report. “Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts,” her first post on the microblogging platform said.

Banu also posted two photos — throwback pictures of her past birthday celebrations, one of which featured Dilip Kumar.

Reacting to the post, fans extended their birthday greetings in the comments section. “Happy birthday ma'am , you are an inspiration of grace, compassion and divinity have a beautiful and meaningful year ahead,” wrote a fan.

Saira Banu remains active on Instagram, where she has amassed over 1,00,000 followers and frequently shares memories associated with her late husband.

The veteran actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee, married Dilip on October 11, 1966, when she was only 22 years old. The actress starred alongside her husband in several films, such as Gopi (1970), Sagina Mahato (1971), and Jwaar Bhata (1973).