After Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap, Dr. Squatch launches ‘One Piece’ grooming collection

After manufacturing a limited-edition soap bar made from bathwater used by Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, Dr. Squatch has launched a natural soap and deodorant collection inspired by One Piece characters Luffy and Zoro.

Sharing images of the products on Instagram, the manufacturing company wrote, “Set sail on the seas of freshness with the new ONE PIECE Collection by Dr. Squatch: Natural soap and deodorant inspired by Luffy and Zoro. Turn every shower into the adventure of a lifetime.”

The Luffy-inspired Straw Hat Bricc soap and Straw Hat Sticc deodorant contain fresh notes of lime, rubber and spices. The Three Sword Surge soap, inspired by Zoro’s Santoryu-style, brims with the scent of Yuzu, Sake and Vetiver.

The dual pack for the Luffy and Zoro-inspired soaps costs USD 16 on Dr. Squatch’s official website. Add to it the Straw Hat Sticc deodorant, and you can get the three products for USD 28.03. The Plunder Bundle, containing all the four items, is priced at USD 43.23.

Back in May, Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap sparked a meme fest online, with many of them criticising the actress for allegedly sexualising herself.

Sweeney first collaborated with Dr. Squatch in October last year for a commercial for their newly-launched men’s natural body wash. The flirty ad video, featuring Sweeney in a bathtub, sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.