5 Yashraj Mukhate bangers to revisit as ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ turns five

Yashraj Mukhate became a household name five years ago when his parody composition Rasode Mein Kaun Tha went viral. Gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, internet users needed a dose of fun, which this quirky song provided.

Mukhate’s formula was simple — take a seemingly innocuous but funny clip, and add groovy music to it. Over the years, the 30-year-old YouTuber has delivered some memorable bangers. As Rasode Mein Kaun Tha completes five years, here are five Yashraj Mukhate compositions that live rent free in our hearts.

Biggini Shoot

After Mukhate’s Kokilaben song turned him into a nationwide sensation, his next composition featured an interview clip from the 2011 reality show Emotional Atyachar. In the video, host Pravesh Rana was visibly flabbergasted as Poonam Joshi, a guest on the show, talked about her ‘Biggini shoot’ (bikini shoot). “Two pieces only” — the catchphrase of this jingle became a summer bop.

Tuada Kutta Tommy

Bigg Boss is known for its intense fights among contestants. But Mukhate turned one such confrontation into a catchy tune. He turned actress-model Shehnaaz Gill’s famous rant in Punjabi — “Tuada kutta tommy, sada kutta kutta”— into a nationwide anthem and fodder for memes in 2020.

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai

Mukhate’s Pawri Ho Rahi Hai became one of the biggest viral memes of 2021. The inspiration? Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who humorously pronounced “party” as “pawri” in one of her social media reels. Mukhate turned that clip into a catchy remix by adding electronic beats to her lines — “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai.”

Charsulli Gardulli

One of the finest examples of Mukhate’s skill of turning viral dialogues into catchy tunes is Charsulli Gardulli, featuring none-other-than Rakhi Sawant. Her bizarre comment at a press conference, the theatrical facial expressions and meme-worthy antics added to Mukhate’s peppy music.

Dosa

Although he rose to fame during the pandemic, Mukhate continues to churn out bangers even to this day. Last year, he came up with the viral Dosa song, inspired by Keerthy Suresh’s viral interview where she ditched idli, puttu, and biryani for her ultimate favourite dosa. With lines like “Dil mein yun mere jaake basa hai dosa, jaise ho khushiyon ka bharosa”, the tune is an earworm.