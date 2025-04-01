Taalpatar Shepai records a soulful song for the film RAAS

Taalpatar Shepai has recorded the song Chena ghor for Tathagata Mukherjee’s upcoming family drama RAAS. The song has been picturised on the lead pair, Vikram Chatterjee and Devlina Kumar, who are in a self-discovery mode while recollecting their childhood days. The song takes place in the movie when Somnath (Vikram) visits his ancestral house after 18 years, and his childhood love, Rai (Devlina), takes him for a tour around Manikpur.

This is the time the young guy, Somnath, realises the importance of a simple rural life where an individual only lives for himself amidst nature. The rustic lanes filled with his childhood memories, the playgrounds of the village where they had spent indefinite beautiful evenings and the farmlands which he used to explore with his close friends made him understand the reality of urban life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The song Chena ghor will portray the essence of a lost childhood and the emotional void a person feels when he revisits the golden years of his younger days. The melody resonates well with the theme of the movie. The soulful lyrics and the appealing music are other attractions in the song which makes it creatively unique for the listeners,” said Tathagata Mukherjee, director of RAAS.

“While creating this song, the aspect that has taken precedence in our thoughts is simplicity. We have tried to capture the essence of the lost little joys of life and the nostalgia of childhood days and memories. The lyrics and the music are composed in such a way that it will make a deep and serene appeal to all the listeners, evoking the wonderful days which they want to reminiscence forever,” said Pritam Das, singer of Chena ghor.

Apart from Vikram Chatterjee and Devlina Kumar, the film RAAS features Anirban Chakrabarti as Dwipayan, Anasuya Majumder as Alakananda, Shankar Debnath as Sukanta, Arna Mukhopaddhay as Raktim, Ranojoy as Soumik, Parijat Chaudhuri as Sanjh, Debasish as Bhombol, Sudip Mukherjee as Rajat, Debaprasad Halder as Prem Kumar and Apratim Chatterjee as Biswajit amongst others.