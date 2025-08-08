Rukmini Vasanth to star in Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is set to feature alongside Rishab Shetty in "Kantara: Chapter 1", the makers said on Friday.

Vasanth made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada film "Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni". She later went on to star in projects such as "Baanadariyalli", "Bagheera", and her latest film "Ace", where she acted alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, the pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning “Kantara”, it is written, directed and fronted by Shetty.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle. It featured the poster from the film featuring Vasanth. The 28-year-old actor will essay the role of Kanakavathi in the film.

"Introducing @rukmini_vasanth as 'Kanakavathi' from the world #KantaraChapter1. In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2," read the caption of the post.

The story of “Kantara” was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.

“Kantara”, which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe. It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Shetty his first best actor National Award at the 70th National Film Awards.

