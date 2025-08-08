MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 08 August 2025

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ earns Rs 1 crore in advance booking within hours in Kerala

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming actioner also stars Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.08.25, 04:50 PM
Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’ YouTube

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie has already earned Rs 1 crore gross through pre-sales since advance booking opened in Kerala on August 8, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

At the time the report was filed on Friday, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner had raked in Rs 30 crore gross overseas through advance booking in just one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently the film is selling 50,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow, as per Sacnilk.

Production banner Sun Pictures shared a video that shows a massive crowd storming a theatre counter in Thrissur the moment gates are opened. “Massive fan craze storms theatres for just the advance booking of #Coolie in Thrissur, Kerala,” wrote the makers alongside the video on Instagram Friday.

A trailer, released by the makers earlier this month, suggests that Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in the upcoming film.

Coolie will also star Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of Coolie, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture.

In 2019, Kanagaraj established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the upcoming film.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajinikanth Coolie Lokesh Kanagaraj Aamir Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India hits pause on plans to buy US weapons and aircraft after Donald Trump's tariffs

India had been planning to send Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Washington in the coming weeks for an announcement on some of the purchases, but that trip has been cancelled, say officials
Prashant Kishor.
Quote left Quote right

BJP leaders in Bihar claim to be unblemished but in reality they are more corrupt than Lalu

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT