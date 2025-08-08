Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ earns Rs 1 crore in advance booking within hours in Kerala

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie has already earned Rs 1 crore gross through pre-sales since advance booking opened in Kerala on August 8, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

At the time the report was filed on Friday, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner had raked in Rs 30 crore gross overseas through advance booking in just one day.

Currently the film is selling 50,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow, as per Sacnilk.

Production banner Sun Pictures shared a video that shows a massive crowd storming a theatre counter in Thrissur the moment gates are opened. “Massive fan craze storms theatres for just the advance booking of #Coolie in Thrissur, Kerala,” wrote the makers alongside the video on Instagram Friday.

A trailer, released by the makers earlier this month, suggests that Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in the upcoming film.

Coolie will also star Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of Coolie, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture.

In 2019, Kanagaraj established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the upcoming film.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.