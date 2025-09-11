Sydney Sweeney to play American boxer Christy Martin in new sports biopic, trailer out

American actress Sydney Sweeney is set to play American boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biographical sports drama Christy, shows the film’s trailer dropped by production banner Black Bear on Thursday.

In a never-before-seen avatar, Sydney steps in the shoes of Christy, a small-town woman from West Virginia, who shot to fame and became one of the leading woman boxers by the late 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guided by her trainer-manager and future husband Jim, played by Ben Foster, Christy achieved global success. The trailer showcases her impressive athletic physique and striking rugged appearance, a compelling highlight of the film.

The film recently premiered at the 50th edition of Toronto International Film Festival. In an interview with the US-based media portal Variety, Sydney said, “I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer.”

“We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything. I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active. I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge,” the 27-year-old actress said.

Helmed by David Michôd, Christy also stars Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad Coleman, Bryan Hibbard, Tony Cavalero and Gilbert Cruz.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 7.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney will be next seen in crime thriller The Housemaid.