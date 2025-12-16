MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mariah Carey to perform at opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics

Carey has performed at several major sports events in the past, including the Super Bowl in 2002 and at the 2003 NBA All-Star game

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.12.25, 11:44 AM
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey File picture

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to take place from 6 to 22 February, the organisers announced on Monday.

“Ciao. Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the San Siro Stadium in February for the Olympic opening ceremony,” Carey said in a video shared by the official Instagram page of the multi-sport event.

The five-time Grammy-winning singer will be one of the “leading performers” at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on 6 February. The stadium is known for hosting football matches for clubs like Inter and AC Milan.

Athletes from venues in Milan, Cortina, Valtellina and Val di Fiemme will be able to participate in the upcoming ceremony.

Carey has performed at several major sports events in the past, including the American national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2002 and at the 2003 NBA All-Star game. She is also known for performing her own song at the US Open women's tennis final in 2020.

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga had performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

