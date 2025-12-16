‘What a phenomenal experience’: Shraddha Kapoor heaps praise on Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar, calling it a “phenomenal experience”.

“Truly terrible of @adityadharfilms to make a film like Dhurandhar. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati (If there wasn’t a shoot in the morning, I swear I’d go watch it again right now.),” Shraddha wrote on her Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

Expressing disappointment over having to wait for three months for the release of part 2, Shraddha added, “ Don’t play with our emotions, pre-pone the release please.”

Shraddha also called Chhaava and Saiyaara phenomenal films, placing them alongside Dhurandhar as standout movies of 2025.

“No bad force can pull a good film down. In Audience we trust,” Shraddha signed off.

The spy thriller has earned more than Rs 350 crore in India since its release.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.

Shraddha was last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Stree 2. She

recently lent her voice to the formidable and feisty rabbit cop Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney Animation Studios’ adventure comedy Zootopia 2.