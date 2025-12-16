‘Sitaaron Ke Sitaare’: Aamir Khan Productions announces documentary on parents of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ actors

Aamir Khan Productions on Tuesday announced a documentary based on the lives of the parents of Sitaare Zameen Par actors.

The upcoming documentary is set to hit theatres on 19 December, the makers said, dropping a trailer.

Titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, the documentary explores the emotional and social challenges parents face while raising children with special needs. “Society, teachers, doctors — they all made us feel small,” says one mother in the video. Another parent shares her joy at receiving a call from Aamir Khan’s production banner, saying it finally gave her child a well-deserved chance to showcase his talent to the world.

The video also features Aamir Khan, who reflects on the bond he formed with the actors during the shooting of Sitaare Zameen Par. “For me, the parents are the real stars,” he says in the trailer.

Sitaaron ke Sitaare is directed by Shaanib Bakshi.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife, in the film. It also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Released theatrically on June 20, the film earned Rs 267 crore nett worldwide.

The film is available to rent on a pay-per-view basis on YouTube.