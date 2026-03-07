Divya Dutta headlines ‘Chiraiya’, SVF’s foray into Hindi long-format OTT space

SVF Entertainment is set to enter the Hindi long-format digital space with its first Hindi web series Chiraiya, which will premiere on JioHotstar on March 20. Headlined by Divya Dutta, the six-episode social drama explores the theme of marital rape.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the series also features Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena.

The story follows Kamlesh (Divya Dutta), an ideal daughter-in-law in a close-knit family whose life begins to unravel after she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing sexual abuse within her marriage. Kamlesh must choose between protecting her family’s honour and confronting deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs.

Dutta, who plays Kamlesh, said the role deeply affected her: “I’ve always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh is different. She is a woman bound by the values she’s always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for family meets her refusal to ignore injustice”.

“Her journey isn't a loud rebellion; it’s a quiet, powerful awakening of a woman choosing dignity over fear. Playing her shook me, because she reflects a reality tucked away in the corners of so many homes,” she added.

“What makes Chiraiya impactful is its honesty. It does not present characters as heroes or villains, but as people shaped by beliefs, upbringing, and fear of judgment,” Sanjay Mishra said.

“Directing Chiraiya was an emotionally demanding experience for me. From the very beginning, I was clear that I wanted to tell a deeply human story. What moved me most was how ordinary this world feels. The discomfort in the film doesn’t come from extreme moments, but from everyday silences and normalized behavior that we rarely question,” director Shah said.

“This is a subject that may not always find space in everyday conversations, but it is important that stories like these are told with honesty, care and responsibility,” said Alok Jain of Jio Star.

“At SVF, we believe stories like this have the power to not only engage audiences but also encourage reflection on issues of consent, dignity, and the complex dynamics that often exist within institutions we place unquestioned trust in,” Abhishek Daga, SVF’s Business Head, added.

Chiraiya is the Hindi adaptation of Hoichoi’s Bengali-language web-series Sampurna (2022), starring Sohini Sarkar in the lead role.