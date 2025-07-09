‘Superman’ director James Gunn bags IMDb’s first-ever ‘Fan Favorite Filmmaker’ award

James Gunn, the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, has been named IMDb’s first-ever “Fan Favorite Filmmaker”, a new category introduced by the online entertainment database to celebrate the growing fandom around filmmakers.

This fresh addition to the IMDb STARmeter Awards was presented to Gunn based on IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which reflect global audience page views on IMDb.

Gunn’s upcoming film Superman, which he has written, directed, and produced, has already emerged as the most anticipated film of 2025, according to IMDb data.

Currently serving as co-CEO and Chairman of DC Studios with Peter Safran, Gunn is also steering upcoming DC projects like Supergirl and Lanterns.

The IMDb STARmeter Awards, launched to celebrate fan-driven popularity, also include categories like “Fan Favorite”, “Breakout”, “Icon” and “Fan Favorite Ensemble”. Previous recipients include Sydney Sweeney, Ayo Edebiri, Peter Dinklage and the team behind The Studio.

With MOVIEmeter rankings updated weekly, IMDbPro offers a glimpse into what’s trending in film, television, and pop culture.