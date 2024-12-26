1 year of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: BTS featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav

Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan — starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav — completed one year of its release on Thursday. To mark the day, Adarsh shared never-before-seen BTS photos featuring his co-stars. Take a look.

The film narrates the story of three friends Ahana (Ananya), Imaad (Siddhant) and Neil (Adarsh), who live in Mumbai and juggle romance, ambition and heartbreak amid the growing influence of social media.

In a candid monochrome moment, the trio appear to be on the film's set, gazing at the monitor alongside the film's director, Arjun Varain Singh.

The Superboys of Malegaon actor shared a photo of a fun moment when he sat in a tub full of water with his eyes closed in between shots.

Another candid moment shows Ananya devouring a burger. The actress was recently seen in Prime Video’s comedy-drama series Call Me Bae.

Adarsh clicked a mirror selfie with his co-stars, Ananya and Siddhant, at the gym. Siddhant was recently seen in the action film Yudhra, also starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal.

“1 year to the film that’s given me so many core memories, good friends and an experience of a lifetime. Grateful to @arjunvarain.singh and @zoieakhtar @excelmovies @nandinishrikentcasting @karan_mally for trusting me to play a gym bro when I looked nothing like one when I started out. And then to @aslamshah_fitness @robin_behl14 and @mishtikhatri who helped me push all my boundaries to transform. Miss you’ll @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi and everyone else part of this extremely special film,” Adarsh wrote alongside the photo dump.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Maurya and Rohan Gurbaxani.