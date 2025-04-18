Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ crosses Rs 60-crore mark in India, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ nears Rs 120-crore milestone

Sunny Deol’s action-drama Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has been holding its ground at the box office despite stiff competition from Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly.

According to the latest trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Jaat has crossed the Rs 60-crore mark domestically in eight days, with a total India collection of Rs 61.50 crore nett so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaat released in theatres on April 10 with an opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore nett, which was almost a fourth of Sunny Deol’s previous theatrical release Gadar 2’s Day 1 collection of Rs 40 crore nett in 2023. The collections dropped to Rs 7 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 9.75 crore nett on Day 3 and Rs 14 crore on Day 4.

On Monday (Day 5), the film registered a nearly 50 per cent drop in earnings, raking in Rs 7.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 6 crore nett on Tuesday (Day 6) and Rs 4 crore nett on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film added another Rs 4 crore nett to its earnings.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly continues its dream run at the box office. The action-packed entertainer has earned Rs 118.85 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

The film opened at Rs 29.25 crore nett on April 10, followed by Rs 15 crore nett on Day 2, Rs 19.75 crore nett on Day 3, Rs 22.3 crore nett on Day 4, and Rs 15 crore nett on Day 5. On its sixth day, Good Bad Ugly collected Rs 6.50 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 5 crore nett on Day 7.

Globally, Good Bad Ugly has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far, clocking Rs 189 crore at the worldwide box office within its first seven days. At this pace, the film is well on track to cross the lifetime collections of Ajith’s 2023 hit Thunivu, which made Rs 121.87 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide.