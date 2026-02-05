‘It was personal’: Siddhant Chaturvedi on his role in ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Wednesday said his role in Do Deewane Seher Mein resonated with him as he grew up in Uttar Pradesh, where many people find it hard to pronounce “sh”.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein features Siddhant as a nervous marketing executive who struggles with presentations and even pronouncing key names like his own, Shashank, and that of his love interest, Roshni (Mrunal Thakur).

During a Mumbai event for the film, Siddhant reflected on how closely the character mirrored his own experiences.

“I come from UP and my mother till today pronounces ‘bhagwan sankar’ and Akshay Kumar as ‘Aksay Kumar’. So this was personal as it has been a problem for me. I initially struggled with it a lot when I first came to Mumbai. It took me five-six years to speak in Hindi, I used to talk in Bhojpuri,” Siddhant said.

“The first girl I liked came from Chennai and her English was great, so I learned some for her. But this issue with ‘sh’ and ‘s’, I struggled with it a lot in the beginning. This is a language barrier whether you are from UP, Bihar, Northeast, Nepal or Rajasthan,” Siddhant added.

Also starring Ila Arun, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to hit theatres on February 20. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Unmesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from city chaos to mountain serenity”.

Director Ravi Udyawar and Chaturvedi had previously collaborated on the 2024 actioner Yudhra.

Siddhant also has the romcom Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling and biographical drama titled V. Shantaram in the pipeline.

