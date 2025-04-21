MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 April 2025

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at worldwide box office

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher

PTI Published 21.04.25, 06:41 PM
Jaat box office collection

Sunny Deol in 'Jaat' IMDb

"Jaat", featuring Sunny Deol, collected Rs 102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had a theatrical release on April 10.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.

"The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE," read the caption.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The makers have confirmed the sequel to the film with a social media post last week.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sunny Deol Box Office Jaat: Film Randeep Hooda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Former CEC Quraishi hits back at ‘Muslim commissioner’ jibe: ‘Some use religion to fuel hateful politics’

Quraishi asserted that India 'has, is and will always stand up and fight"`for its constitutional institutions and principles
Nirmala Sitharaman.
Quote left Quote right

India actively engaging with US, hopes to sign first phase of bilateral pact by October

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT