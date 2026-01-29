MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ marches towards Rs 250-crore mark in India

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.01.26, 12:55 PM
Border 2

A poster from ‘Border 2’ File Photo

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 maintained its momentum at the domestic box office on Wednesday, inching closer to the Rs 250-crore mark in India.

The Anurag Singh directorial had a solid opening, earning Rs 180 crore during its four-day extended opening weekend — Rs 32.10 crore nett on Day 1, Rs 40.59 crore nett on Day 2, Rs 57.20 crore nett on Day 3 and Rs 63.59 crore nett on Day 4, which was a holiday due to Republic Day.

On Tuesday, the daily collection of Border 2 dropped to Rs 23.31 crore nett, followed by a further dip to Rs 15.04 crore nett on Wednesday. With this, the film’s six-day domestic collection stands at Rs 231.83 crore nett.

“A story that Hindustan has truly made its own,” music label T-Series wrote on social media while sharing the box-office figures.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 295.10 crore gross globally, which includes a gross collection of Rs 255.10 crore in India and Rs 40 crore gross overseas.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 1,300-crore mark globally on its 54th day. As per Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has earned Rs 1,301 crore gross so far. This includes a collection of Rs 1,002.35 crore gross in India and Rs 298.65 crore gross overseas.

