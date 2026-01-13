Sunny Deol plans to open museum in memory of father Dharmendra: Hema Malini

Actor Sunny Deol has planned to open a museum in memory of his late father Dharmendra, Bollywood veteran Hema Malini has said in an interview.

“That’s what Sunny is planning (to open a museum). So, he will do it. We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does, he tells me,” she told The Indian Express.

During the interaction, Hema also opened up about her bond with the Deol brothers. “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it,” she said, addressing speculation of an ongoing rift between the two families after Dharmendra’s death on November 24.

The speculation gained momentum after Hema did not attend the prayer meet organised by Sunny and Bobby Deol in Mumbai. She organised a Gita Paath at her home on the same day. Two weeks later, Hema and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, held a separate prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi.

Hema shared that she has not yet watched the war drama Ikkis, which marks Dharmendra’s final big-screen appearance. “I came to Mathura when Ikkis was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing,” she shared.

Released on January 1, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, the biographical war drama also stars Agastya Nanda,Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Simar Bhatia.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who married in 1980, were among Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen pairs, featuring together in several hit films before their relationship transitioned off screen.

Their first on-set interaction came during the shooting of Tu Haseen Main Jawan (1970), after which they went on to form a hugely successful on-screen pairing through films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Raja Rani, Sholay and Azad.

Their personal relationship grew amid intense public scrutiny, since Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. The two eventually wed in 1980, away from media attention. Though they maintained separate homes in Juhu — Hema Malini raising daughters Esha (1981) and Ahana (1985), and Dharmendra continuing to live with his first family — the actor remained closely involved in their lives.

Post-marriage, the pair’s screen collaborations dwindled, with Razia Sultan (1983) becoming their last major release together.