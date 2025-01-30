Mother-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump in monochrome outfit

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child with cricketer KL Rahul, flaunted her baby bump in a set of photos she shared on social media on Wednesday.

Dressed in a full-sleeved black top and a white flowing skirt, the actress caressed her baby bump in the photos. Golden danglers, nude lips and a sleek pony tail completed her look.

Athiya and Team India cricketer KL Rahul announced their pregnancy in November last year.

“Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

After dating for almost four years, star batter Rahul exchanged vows with Athiya on January 23, 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family. “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” the couple wrote, sharing their wedding pictures on social media.

Athiya is known for playing the female lead in films like Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). The 32-year-old actress last appeared in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber and Navni Parihar. She is expected to star in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be playing the titular role.