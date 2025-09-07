Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt slam new actors for arrogance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt appeared as guests on the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted popular Netflix comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Saturday.

The actors opened up about their journey in the film industry. Addressing the declining success rate of big multi-starrers, Dutt said, “I think there’s insecurity behind this. I had had worked with Dilip Sahab, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shammi Uncle, and there was no insecurity, just an opportunity to learn. If Anna (Shetty) spoke my lines or I spoke his lines, there was no insecurity. The only thing that mattered was making a good film.”

Shetty, who has shared screen space with Dutt in films like Kaante (2002), Dus (2005) and Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), spoke about the backlash he faced after the release of his big Bollywood debut Balwaan.

“After that, I was called wooden, a bad actor, and was told I should go back to Udupi and work in a restaurant,” shared the 64-year-old actor.

Shetty admitted that the comments affected him deeply and he doubted his place in the industry before drawing inspiration from Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, and Jackie Shroff. He said that the newcomers fail to deal with criticism in today’s world as the impact of social media has scared everyone.

Dutt, 66, on the other hand said that budding actors often became very arrogant. “When one film becomes a hit, they become arrogant. They should focus on sustaining themselves in the industry for the next forty years,” he said.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

Entrepreneurs, including boAt’s Aman Gupta, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have also been guests on the show.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiere on Netflix every Saturday.