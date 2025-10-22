Bill Gates to make Indian television debut with cameo in Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi...2’: Reports

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make his Indian television debut through a cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, as per media reports.

The latest promo of the Star Plus programme shows Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani talking to someone on video call. The caller reciprocates Tulsi’s signature greeting, ‘Jai Shree Krishna’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulsi then addresses the audience, “You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait.”

As per media reports, show insiders have confirmed that Gates is the mystery guest. This would mark Gates’s second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health on the episode. He will also highlight the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the show.

Irani, the former minister for Women and Child Development, has confirmed the identity of the show's guest in an interview with news outlet CNBC-TV18.

“This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment... For far too long, women and children’s health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that,” Irani said.

“To bring together one of the world’s most respected global voices with one of Indian television’s most influential storytellers is more than a collaboration - it is the start of a Jan Andolan, a people's movement rooted in awareness, empathy, and action,” she added.

The latest episode of the show will air on Star Plus at 10:30 pm. It will also be available to stream on JioHotstar.