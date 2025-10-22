Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor get candid with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on latest episode of ‘Two Much’

Karan Johar, who’s spent decades making Bollywood spill its deepest secrets, is finally on the other side of the couch. In the upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video, the filmmaker will join Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, for a candid chat.

During a round of “Truth or Lie,” Janhvi challenged Karan to share one scandalous truth and one lie. With a smirk, Karan said, “I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family.”

As Kajol and Twinkle burst out laughing, Karan clarified that the first was true — “I was late to that party” — and the latter, however, was not.

In another segment, Kajol and Twinkle asked Karan to rank Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the Pahariya brothers on sex appeal. Janhvi jumped in to praise Shikhar, recalling, “Shikhar looks great riding a horse… even Ranveer (Singh) agreed.” Karan quipped, “I’m trying to unsee Shikhar on that horse,” before ranking Akshay and Ajay above the Pahariya brothers — “They’ve grown up in front of me, they live below my apartment.”

Janhvi got reflective when talking about her mother Sridevi. “Mom was very strict about not wanting me to be an actress… she didn’t want people to see me with body hair and two chotis,” she said.

She also read out a moving poem dedicated to her late mother: “Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya, jo laad mangti thi usse muh mod liya”.

Karan, in turn, opened up about his heartbreak that inspired a verse in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, saying, “It’s about anyone with a broken heart,” before reciting the emotional lines from the film.

The episode, conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, is set to premiere on Thursday on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.