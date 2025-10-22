MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jeet, Pathikrrit Basu attend mahurat of ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’

Rajatava Dutta and Tota Roy Chowdhury will also play key roles in the biographical film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.10.25, 05:30 PM
Jeet, Pathikrrit Basu

Actor Jeet and filmmaker Pathikrrit Basu attended the mahurat of their upcoming film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat on Wednesday, show photos Jeet shared on social media.

“Muhurat of #KeuBoleBiplobiKeuBoleDakat. Filming begins soon,” reads the caption to Jeet’s post.

The pictures also feature Rajatava Dutta and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Penned by Aritra Banerjee, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh.

The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.

Told through a series of flashbacks, the film retraces Ananta’s past as a freedom fighter mentored by Surya Sen. In the years after Independence, disheartened by rampant corruption and the oppression of ordinary people, he began targeting banks and influential figures to use the stolen wealth to help the poor.

The film is set to go on the floors soon. It will hit screens next year. However, further details about the cast and release date of Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat are yet to be announced.

Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is presented by Nandy Movies and Jeetz Filmworkz.

Jeet last starred in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey.

