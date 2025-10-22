‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: Lily Collins’ Emily navigates work, love, life in Rome

Lily Collins’ Emily navigates work, life and romance with her new beau Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, in Rome, as per the latest trailer of Netflix’s popular romance drama Emily in Paris Season 5 dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of Emily, who arrived in Rome to start afresh.

Ashley Park will reprise her role as Mindy Chen, a quick-witted nanny and aspiring singer who becomes Emily’s first friend in Paris after they cross paths in a park in Season 1.

Returning cast members also include Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, Lucas Bravo and William Abadie. The trailer shows that all these characters eventually join Emily in Rome.

However, Emily’s former lover, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, didn’t appear in the trailer. Though earlier there had been speculation about Lucas reprising his role as Gabriel after he expressed frustration and concern over his character’s development, the streamer confirmed his return.

“Hearts will Rome farther than ever before ✨ EMILY IN PARIS returns December 18,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris was released in two parts last year. The previous instalment saw Emily (Collins) embark on a new relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello (Franceschini) and relocate to Rome to oversee Agence Grateau’s new office.

Initially, this seemed to mark the closure of her tumultuous relationship with neighbour and boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). However, the storyline took another unexpected turn when Gabriel realised he still wanted to be with Emily.

Show creator Darren Star has confirmed that the upcoming season will delve into Emily’s life in both Rome and Paris. “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star told Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to premiere on December 18.