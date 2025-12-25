Remember Komolika’s iconic ‘Nikka’ theme in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’? Here’s who sung it

Sunidhi Chauhan was the voice behind the iconic Nikka theme music that played during the entry of Kasautii Zindagii Kay character Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) in the popular Star Plus TV serial, the singer revealed in a recent interview.

During a recent interview, Sunidhi said that she had lent her voice to many popular TV shows like Chala Asmaan Ke for Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, Bairi Jiya for Tumari Pakhi.

“Like... for example, there was one for Komolika...that music used to play when she walked,” the 42-year-old singer said. “There are many TV serial songs that I have sung a lot,” she said on ABP News’s Inside Out.

Sunidhi Chauhan, who won the 1996 singing competition Meri Awaz Suno on Doordarshan, gained prominence with the title track of Mast in 1999. Over the years, she has lent her voice to many chartbusters including Mehboob Mere, Bumbro, Bhaage Re Mann, Dekh Le, Dhadak Dhadak, Tauba Tauba, Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, Deedae De,Crazy Kiya Re, Ye Meera Dil, and Chhaliya Chhaliya.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired on Star Plus from 2001 to 2008. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia in lead roles.

Dholakia played the antagonist Komolika, who gained popularity for her unique dressing sense and the iconic Nikka theme music.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay got a reboot at Star Plus in 2018 with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel. Hina portrayed the character of Komolika in this instalment.