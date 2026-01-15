MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘They get the final say’: Suhana Khan says Shah Rukh and Gauri play a decisive role in her life

Suhana made her acting debut with ‘The Archies’ in 2023 and is set to star opposite her father Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ later this year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.01.26, 10:29 AM
(left to right) Suhana with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

(left to right) Suhana with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan File picture

Suhana Khan says her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, play a decisive role in her life, especially when it comes to major personal and professional choices.

In a recent interview, Suhana said she is keen to experiment and explore different paths, but admitted that her parents continue to have the final word on important decisions. She added that her confidence has grown over the years, strengthening her willingness to take risks and try new things.

When it comes to decision-making, she said instinct usually comes first, followed closely by logic, often accompanied by overthinking. In such moments, she turns to her parents for guidance.

“I have to ask my parents. They get the final say,” Suhana told Harper's Bazaar India.

She also highlighted the contrast in their advice. According to Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan tends to offer expansive, poetic guidance with layered reflections on life, while Gauri Khan is more direct, providing blunt clarity and cutting through distractions.

Suhana said she finds balance between the two perspectives and, when pressure mounts, prefers to focus narrowly on one moment, one task, and one day at a time.

Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies (2023), a teen musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

An Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, the film was set in the Anglo-Indian community of a fictional hill station called Riverdale in 1964.

Suhana is now set to make her big screen debut with King, where she will star alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will see release later this year.

