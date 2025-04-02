Sudhir Mishra says ‘Adolescence’ defies conventional scriptwriting rules in India

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra called the record-breaking success of Netflix show Adolescence in India “the best news in years” as the show garnered tremendous traction despite not adhering to the conventional style of scriptwriting taught in India.

“How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix India . All conventional wisdom is against it . Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule taught by bad script writing schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years,” wrote Mishra on X on Tuesday.

The British crime drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, stars 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a schoolboy, arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie.

Though the 13-year-old Miller pleads innocence, the police build a strong case against him, leaving both Miller and his family ostracised. The cast of the limited series also includes Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, and Mark Stanley.

The smash hit Netflix drama has also created buzz for its cinematography. Matthew Lewis has shot each of the four episodes of the series in a single take. In other words, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in one long take by a single camera.

Earlier, director-producer Karan Johar called Adolescence a “wake-up call” for parents raising their children in the times of social media.

Netflix on Monday announced Adolescence will now be available to all secondary schools across the UK through the Into Film+ streaming service. The development came hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended a roundtable with the show creators.