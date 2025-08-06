‘Succession’ star Matthew Macfayden to voice Lord Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ audiobook series

Succession star Matthew Macfayden is set to voice Lord Voldemort in new audio productions of all seven of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books involving over 200 voice actors, Audible announced on Tuesday.

While Macfayden voices He Who Must Not Be Named, House star Hugh Laurie will lend his voice to Professor Dumbledore. Other cast members include: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) as Professor Snape and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Professor McGonagall.

Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) will serve as the narrator for the seven-part audiobook series.

Young actors Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in the first, second and third audiobooks. Stanton is also set to play Hermione in HBO’s upcoming reboot series.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will essay the roles of the Golden Trio in the rest of the parts.

The first part of the audiobook series, adapting the first novel in the book series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, will debut on Audible on November 4. Each of the remaining six audiobooks will be released monthly worldwide. The titles can be preordered on Audible.

The original single-voice Harry Potter audiobooks by Stephen Fry will still be available on Audible. The audiobooks have reached 1.8 billion global listening hours in total since they premiered on Audible in 2015.

Audible’s Harry Potter audiobook collection also includes The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Quidditch Through the Ages, From The Wizarding Archive, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.