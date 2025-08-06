Prajakta Koli to star in Prime Video’s upcoming supernatural horror series ‘Andhera’

Prime Video unveiled the first-look poster of its upcoming supernatural horror series Andhera on Wednesday, which features Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, and Karanvir Malhotra in lead roles.

“Brace yourself, this Andhera doesn’t just haunt, it hunts. #AndheraOnPrime, New Series, Aug 14,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the poster, which features the trio looking stricken with fear. The veins on their faces appear prominently.

The eight-episode series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar.

"I've always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal. From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn't just scary, but stayed with you — something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way,” said creator Gaurav Desai.

“With Andhera, we wanted to push the boundaries of genre storytelling in India. This isn’t just a supernatural thriller—it’s a layered narrative about fear, power, and the human psyche,” Kassim Jagmagia, Executive Producer, Excel Entertainment, added.

Andhera is set to premiere on August 14.