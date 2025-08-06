MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bob Odenkirk gears up for more chaos in ‘Nobody 2’, releasing in India on August 22

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the sequel also stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon and Billy MacLellan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.08.25, 02:42 PM
Nobody 2

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Nobody 2’ Universal Pictures

Four years after Nobody brought Bob Odenkirk into the league of unlikely action heroes, Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is set to release Nobody 2 in theatres on August 22.

The sequel picks up three years after the events of the 2021 film, following suburban father Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) as he tries, and fails, to leave his past behind.

“Three years have passed since the events of the first film, and we see how Hutch and his family have evolved,” says producer Kelly McCormick. “They went through a lot in the first film and with Nobody 2 they go through even more,” she hints.

This time around, Hutch is trying to patch things up with his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) and kids, who now know the truth about his violent past. A short family trip to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark — a place tied to childhood memories with his brother Harry (RZA) — quickly spirals into chaos.

Still USD 30 million in debt to the criminal organisation he crossed, Hutch finds himself juggling family time with a string of global assassinations, making for a deadly cocktail of action and emotional turmoil.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the first film became a cult hit for its gritty action sequences, with Odenkirk’s transformation from Better Call Saul’s smooth-talking lawyer to bruised-and-bloodied action star drawing praise.

Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles in this sequel.

