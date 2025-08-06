'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith to play villain in Shawn Levy's 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

From the fantastical realm of “House of the Dragon”, Matt Smith has now taken a detour to space by joining the Shawn Levy-directed film, “Star Wars: Starfighter”.

Smith will be joining Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth, in the movie that promises to explore the “Star Wars” universe five years after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. While he will play the antagonist, specific details about his role have been kept hidden, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The English actor had revealed in 2021 that he was part of "The Rise of Skywalker" but his scenes ended up on the chopping board.

Smith has had a prosperous career, especially as the Eleventh Doctor in the beloved long-running British sci-fi television series “Doctor Who”. Additionally, Smith starred in Netflix’s “The Crown”, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He now plays Daemon Targaryen in the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”.

Levy recently directed “Deadpool & Wolverine”, which broke box office records for the highest grossing R-rated film. Levy has explored science fiction before in his Netflix film "The Adam Project". He also directed the eight episodes of the streamer's popular sci-fi series “Stranger Things” across four seasons.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” is set to release on May 28, 2027.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.