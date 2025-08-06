‘Rental Family’ trailer: Brendan Fraser plays an actor in search of belonging

Brendan Fraser is in search of belonging in the bustling metropolis of Tokyo in the trailer for Rental Family, dropped by Searchlight Pictures on Tuesday. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, with a theatrical release slated for November 21.

Directed by Hikari, best known for the Netflix hit Beef and her feature debut 37 Seconds, Rental Family follows an American actor at a personal and professional crossroads who joins a “rental family” agency. Hired to play roles ranging from a long-lost friend to an estranged father, Fraser’s character becomes entangled in the lives of strangers who have paid for his presence but end up connecting with him in unexpected ways.

Through each rented encounter, Fraser’s character is forced to confront the hollowness in his own life, and in doing so, stumbles upon a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

Co-written by Hikari and Stephen Blahut, Rental Family also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, veteran Japanese actor Akira Emoto, and newcomer Shannon Gorman.

The film is backed by Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen Pictures, along with Shin Yamaguchi of Knockonwood.

Hikari, who also serves as co-producer on the film. Rental Family marks her first collaboration with Fraser, whose performance in The Whale won him the Best Actor Oscar last year.