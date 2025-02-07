Subhashree Ganguly stars in Subhrajit Mitra's new film RayaBaghini BhabaShankari

With Devi Chowdhurani — Bandit Queen of Bengal set to release on May 1, filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra is all set to embark on a new journey. Mitra plans to start the shoot of RayaBaghini BhabaShankari, starring Subhashree Ganguly, this winter. A t2 chat with Subhrajit...

What is the genesis of the film?

RayaBaghini BhabaShankari (Tigress Queen of Bengal) would be the second chapter of the ”Queens of Bengal” trilogy, which I am planning to make in the coming years. I guess the idea of making a trilogy on the kings or queens of any particular country or state is quite unique in world cinema, as per my knowledge is concerned.

Why this particular title?

Emperor Akbar conferred the title “RayaBaghini”, meaning the “Tigress Queen”, to Maharani BhabaShankari for her courage, indomitable spirit and valour. He preferred not to confront her and meddle in her state affairs and made her his political ally.

Why cast Subhashree?

Subhashree is one of the top most leading lady superstars in our industry. We have seen her dedication, physical transformation and acting prowess in recent times in such films as Babli and Shontaan. I have visualised this character Maharani BhabaShankari as a tall, lanky lady with a well-toned shape like a trained warrior in accordance with the historical records. She fits the bill perfectly. That is the reason I have approached her and she happily agreed to be part of this magnum opus. That is really so sweet of her.

Tell us about her character.

Subhashree would be playing the titular character of Maharani BhabaShankari. According to the historical records, she was trained in the art of warfare since childhood. She was well-educated as well.

Tell us about the look of the characters.

Most of the characters in this film are historical characters, from 16th century Bengal. Though we don’t have any direct references in the paintings of these historical characters other than Emperor Akbar, the look of the characters will be as per the corroborative historical documents. The audience will witness a slice of authentic history.

What are you trying to say through the film?

RayaBaghini BhabaShankari (Tigress Queen of Bengal) will reconstruct the 16th-century history of Bengal and its glorious forgotten past. It’ll tell the story of a brave queen who once ruled a prominent part of this land.