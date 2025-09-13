Subhashree Ganguly, Raj Chakrabarty host Sonic the Hedgehog-themed party on son Yuvaan’s fifth birthday, pictures inside

Celebrity couple Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakrabarty hosted a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed party for son Yuvaan, who turned five on September 12. Here are some moments from the birthday bash.
“It was my jaan’s 5th birthday,” father Raj captioned his post on Instagram.
Birthday boy Yuvaan sported a white T-shirt and black shorts during the celebrations.
Subhashree and Raj tied the knot on May 11, 2018, after two years of dating. They welcomed Yuvaan, their first child, on September 12, 2020.
Yuvaan’s three-tier birthday cake featured Sonic the Hedgehog characters. The bottom tier featured Sonic in the iconic blue colour, the middle tier showcased Tails in bright red and the top tier displayed Knuckles in yellow.
Mother Subhashree was caught in a candid moment with Yuvaan and daughter Yaalini.
While Raj sported a black T-shirt with blue denims, Subhashree wore a blue one-shoulder gown.